Man armed with 2 knives prompts police presence in downtown Dayton

Mar. 4—A man who was reportedly armed with two knives was taken into custody Sunday after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in downtown Dayton.

Just before 4 p.m., Dayton officers self-dispatched to the corner of North Main and East Third streets. They found a man who had a knife in each hand, according to police.

Multiple crews responded, with more than 20 police cruisers surrounding the area. Officers closed Main Street between Third and Second streets.

Police spoke to the man and worked to build a rapport with him, a spokesperson for Dayton police said. Members of the Hostage Negotiation Team also responded to speak to the man.

Officers can be heard talking to the man and repeatedly telling him to drop the knives in body camera footage. The man eventually threw both knives to the ground in front of the police and an officer gave him peanut butter crackers in exchange.

Police took the man into custody around 5:30 p.m. and took him to an area hospital for medical clearance. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Crews cleared the scene around 6 p.m.

