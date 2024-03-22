Man appears to have been ‘mortally wounded’ before crash in northwest Charlotte, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after detectives discovered that a man struck by a car in northwest Charlotte was “mortally wounded” before the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. Friday to an accident on Brookshire Boulevard, according to a news release.

The officers discovered a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

But further police investigation found the victim had injuries that were “not consistent” with the crash, the news release said.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene pointed to the victim being wounded before collapsing in the street and being run over shortly afterward, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.