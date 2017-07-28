Man's brand new Ferrari goes up in flames within an hour of purchasing it





There's nothing quite like the feeling of sitting in the driver's seat of a brand new car, especially if it's the car of your dreams. You would want to take that baby out for a spin.

Unfortunately for this driver, things didn't quite work out.

The South Yorkshire Police Operational Support posted pictures of the charred remains of a brand new £260,000 ($340,468) Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

In the post, they wrote: "Officers were deployed to a single vehicle collision with reports that the vehicle had left the carriageway and burst in to flames. Road conditions were wet at the time and as officers arrived on scene it became clear there was a vehicle well alight and colleagues from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were in attendance squirting water all over some kind of sporty motor some 50 or so meters down a banking."

Amazingly the driver only sustained minor cuts and bruises.

When the officers asked him what kind of car it was, the driver said, "It was a Ferrari. I've only just got it, picked it up and hour ago."

Ouch. Now that's got to sting.

Officers who spoke to witnesses of the crash believe that excessive speed wasn't a contributing factor in this accident, which begs the question, "What the hell happened?"

While the cause of this inferno is still unknown, what is certain is that it's a miracle that the driver managed to escape relatively unscathed. We can't say the same about his pride.