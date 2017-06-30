Man apologizes after road incident escalates into fight with a bat: Part 6

Sharon: I like a lot of what Trump is doing for us. He’s putting us first which cannot be said for recent past presidents. While I don’t like or appreciate Trumps tweets – he is our president, a fact the dems refuse to accept. They have been out to get him at any cost since day one. All this action proves is that the democrats are the ones out of control – not Trump. Shouldn’t their actions fall under the category of treason?