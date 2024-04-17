Man angry that girlfriend got arrested at resort burns other guests’ items, feds say

A Texas man has been sentenced to prison after authorities say he committed several crimes out of anger.

Raymond David Phillips, 32, pleaded guilty to arson, assault and animal crushing, according to an April 12 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 3, 2022. Phillips and his girlfriend were at a resort near the Illinois River when his girlfriend was arrested, according to officials.

Phillips became angry with her arrest and decapitated the resort owner’s cat, then began burning the other guests’ camping equipment, authorities said.

When Phillips arrived at the jail to bail out his girlfriend, he was arrested, then threatened and assaulted officers, officials said.

Phillips was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

McClatchy News reached out to his attorney for comment on April 17 but did not immediately hear back.

16-year-old fighting with mom lights Hilton lobby couch on fire, Florida cops say

Fired Enterprise worker crashes rental cars, tries setting some on fire, Ohio cops say

Man tosses lit firework into Pride event crowd, injuring several, California cops say