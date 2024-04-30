Man already serving prison time gets first appearance in Mower for 2022 case

Apr. 29—A man currently serving time in prison, has made his first appearance in Mower County District Court to face a pair of felony charges related to a 2022 case.

Travis Allen Cameron, 44, appeared via Zoom Monday from the Minnesota Department of Corrections' St. Cloud facility, where he is currently incarcerated, to face felony first degree aiding and abetting aggravated robbery-possessing a dangerous weapon and felony aiding and abetting theft of a motor vehicle.

The case dates back to Dec. 15, 2022, when Cameron, along with Kenneth James Savoy, Jr. and Terrance Gustaf Book, who is already serving prison time on in that case and two other cases, stole a vehicle from a home in the 1000 block of Ninth Avenue SW, after an altercation with another at the residence over money.

According to the court complaint, the stolen vehicle was later found fully engulfed in flames in rural Mower county.

The complaint also stated the vehicle the three were seen riding in, a GMC Envoy, was often seen being driven by Cameron and that during a recorded video conference on that same day in 2022, Cameron's adult daughter was heard saying that he had taken the vehicle the night before and did "something stupid."

Cameron is currently serving a 13 month sentence for felony receiving stolen property and 12 months and one day for felony fleeing a peace officer dating back to April 2021. The charges are running concurrently, however, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections inmate locator, his anticipated release is Nov. 14 of this year.

In that case, Cameron attempted to flee Albert Lea Police Department officers on a stolen motorcycle. He was also found to have approximately 3.8 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, though that charge was later dismissed along with a DWI charge.