Man who allegedly threatened Live Oak family arrested

Mar. 1—Javier Arteaga-Tinoco, a 29-year-old man who law enforcement officials were attempting to contact in relation to alleged threats made to a family in Live Oak, was arrested Thursday thanks to an anonymous tip, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Officials said Arteaga-Tinoco was arrested at what was thought to be his Live Oak home on Thursday after deputies had been looking for him since an incident on Monday night. He was charged with attempted criminal threats and carrying a concealed weapon on a person.

The search for Arteaga-Tinoco started after deputies responded at about 7:25 p.m. on Monday to a call on N Street in Live Oak regarding a suspicious person outside a family's front door with a gun. According to officials, the reporting party's Ring camera footage recorded an unknown male holding a firearm and using the tactical light on the firearm as a flashlight. Prior to leaving the residence, the suspect allegedly left a note threatening the family.

"I was in shock and I thought this was a joke. What the note said is not something you would ever want to be told," an unidentified woman, who said she lived at the home, told KCRA 3.

On Wednesday, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said that detectives identified Arteaga-Tinoco as the male subject through an anonymous tip. A search warrant was issued to his residence, but investigators were unable to locate him.

On Thursday, deputies responded to that same address after receiving another anonymous tip. The sheriff's office said deputies "set up a perimeter around the residence and began a call out" to Arteaga-Tinoco. After about 5 minutes, Arteaga-Tinoco exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. He was later booked into Sutter County Jail.

As of Friday, Arteaga-Tinoco was at the jail with his bond set at $50,000. Officials said he is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Monday afternoon.