Man Allegedly Strangled 2 Women He Thought 'Wouldn't Be Missed.' Is He a 'Potential Serial Killer?'

Carlos Baez-Nieves, 25, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Fatia Flowers and Nichole Daniels

Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fatia Flowers; Nichole Daniels

Florida police believe they may have stopped “a potential serial killer” after arresting a man on accusations he murdered two women.

Police allege Carlos Baez-Nieves, 25, targeted “vulnerable women,” before strangling them and then dumping their bodies out of his truck like “trash,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press conference Monday.

“I'm very confident because of our detectives’ relentless efforts in this case that they stopped Baez-Nieves from becoming a prolific serial killer,” he said. “He targeted women who he clearly thought would not be missed. He murdered them and dumped their bodies on the side of the road like they were trash.”

Fatia Flowers, 41, was found first on March 14. Her body was discovered at the intersection of Marathon and Harold roads in East Orange County.

A month later, on April 17, police discovered the body of Nichole Daniels, 44, at the exact same spot where they found Flowers.

Both women, who were sex workers, were strangled.

Mina said Baez-Nieves lived within a few miles of the crime scene.

Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Carlos Baez-Nieves

Investigators caught Baez-Nieves after they found video surveillance that showed Daniels climbing inside a white Ford F-150 pickup truck the night before she was found slain.

“That truck was later determined to belong to Baez-Nieves, and he was actively trying to sell that truck, no doubt, to get rid of it and any evidence in the truck,” Mina alleged at the press conference. “And our detectives were able to arrest him for driving on a suspended driver's license.”

Mina alleged Baez-Nieves “ultimately confessed to our detectives to killing both women.”

“In one case he said it was just rough sex and in the other case, he claimed that the woman attacked him first,” Mina said.

Police are looking to see if Baez-Nieves is responsible for other slayings.

“Anytime we have an incident like this, where there's two deaths within a month apart, we are certainly looking to see if he may have committed any murders either here or where he is from in Puerto Rico,” Mina said.

He added, “I think this is a person who's clearly capable of doing this and may have done it in the past."

Baez-Nieves is currently in the Orange County Jail and facing two counts of first-degree murder.

It is unclear if Baez-Nieves has entered a plea or retained an attorney.



