Man allegedly steals several bottles of alcohol from Buckhead Italian restaurant

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of stealing alcohol from an Italian restaurant in Buckhead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened Thursday at Taverna on Buckhead Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

APD shared videos of the suspect allegedly breaking into the restaurant and stealing multiple bottles of alcohol.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: