Man who allegedly stabbed Las Vegas K9, wanted in St. Louis fatal shooting, fire, records show

The man police say stabbed a Las Vegas Metro police K9 multiple times is also wanted in connection to a fatal shooting and fire in Missouri, records show.

Thurman Lowe, 64, was arrested Friday in Las Vegas after police responded to a barricade situation in the 1200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard near the downtown area.

A K9 team used several “low lethal options” to take Lowe into custody which involved a K9 Enzo, an almost 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, biting Lowe, police said.

Lowe stabbed K9 Enzo multiple times before officers continued using “low lethal options” until they could take him into custody.

Warning the following photos may be disturbing. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Metro police K9 Enzo was taken into surgery after being stabbed multiple times during a barricade in downtown Las Vegas on March 29, 2024, police said. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas police said Lowe was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical but stable conditions.

Lowe faces the following charges in relation to Friday’s arrest:

Arson, 1 st degree

Assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, not a firearm

Torture/ injure/ poison/ attempt kill police animal

Arrest fugitive from another state on warrant

A warrant was issued for Lowe in January after St. Louis police said he shot and killed another man, then set fire to the victim’s home in an attempt to destroy evidence.

St. Louis County Police responded to a house Fire on Jan. 12 and uncovered the body of 46-year-old Freddie Lee Tribbett inside.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by St. Louis KTVI, an 8 News Now sister station, camera footage showed Lowe pacing outside his home which was owned by Tribbett, saying he was going to kill Tribbett, before pointing a gun at the door and firing multiple rounds.

Lowe returned to Tribbett’s home moments later with “some type of flammable item” when later smoke could be seen coming from Tribbett’s room as Lowe watched from a distance, according to the probable cause statement.

A witness later identified Lowe as the alleged shooter and arsonist.

Lowe was on parole after serving a 30-year sentence after a conviction in 1983 for rape, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.

Lowe faces the following charges in relation to the death of Freddie Lee Tribbett

First-degree murder

Armed criminal action

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Second-degree arson

Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution

Lowe was expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on April 2, however, police told 8 News Now he is still being treated at a local hospital.

