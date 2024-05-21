Man who allegedly smashed San Jose ice cream shop window near child arrested

(KRON) — A man who police say smashed the window of an ice cream shop right next to where a child was sitting has been arrested, according to the San Jose Police Department. SJPD responded to an ice cream shop located on the 2900 block of Aborn Square at 9 p.m. on May 2 on a report of assault, vandalism, and child abuse that occurred days earlier.

At the scene, officers learned that on April 26 at around 5:30 p.m. a stranger smashed a window directly next to where a child was sitting inside the shop. In surveillance video of the incident, large shards of glass can be seen falling on the young child.

Affluent Bay Area community launches ‘bait house’ program to combat burglaries

The child and the child’s guardian can be seen leaving the ice cream shop after the incident occurred.

SJPD Assault Unit detectives began investigating the incident. A suspect was identified as 36-year-old Payam Afsari of San Jose. Last week, on Wednesday, May 15, detectives assisted by the SJPD Street Crimes Unit located Afsari at his residence in San Jose.

He was taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse charges, police said. The San Jose Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim and the victim’s guardian.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.