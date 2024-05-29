Man allegedly shot at people after being asked to leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly fired shots at people over the weekend.

On May 24 at 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ketchum Place.

Officers were told by the victims that an acquaintance showed up at their location with an unknown man.

Victims said that the male suspect was being physically aggressive with other guests and was asked to leave.

The male allegedly became angry and pulled out a gun. Victims say he fired the gun in the direction of guests inside the location until he was forced out.

The suspect reportedly continued to fire shots outside of the apartment before leaving the location.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

