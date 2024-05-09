Man allegedly shoots at Midtown security guards, released on $500 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after police say he shot at security guards at a Midtown lounge.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 1532 Madison Avenue at the CRU Lounge.

Two security guards reportedly told police that there was a disturbance inside the lounge and Nickeles Bundy was asked to leave.

Police say as Bundy was leaving the business, he shot at both security guards, as well as another individual standing near them.

Security footage was also recovered from the incident, which police say shows Bundy firing his weapon toward the security guards.

Officers took Bundy into custody and found a Glock handgun in the waistband of his pants. Police say he had a “pungent” odor of alcohol on his breath and clothing, and he appeared to be “very belligerent.”

Nickeles Bundy was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on a $500 bond.

