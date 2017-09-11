Man allegedly sets pregnant girlfriend on fire forcing her to deliver baby, police say

A man has allegedly set his pregnant girlfriend on fire because “he wasn’t ready to be a father”.

Andrea Grinage, a mother-of-three, was rushed to a hospital in Maryland, after officers responded to a fire and found her with critical burns to over 90 per cent of her body.

The 31-year-old gave birth to a girl, Journey Aleah, who was seven weeks premature.

Ms Grinage told police that her boyfriend was responsible and claimed he poured flammable liquid on her before setting her on fire.

She also warned them he was on route to Washington to attack her relatives, according to NBC Washington.

“She was very brave. We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was — critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person,” Prince George's County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.

Police said the suspect turned himself in to police in Washington, DC, and is in custody. Charges are pending.

“It all stems from him not wanting to take responsibility of him being a newborn dad, Ms Grinage alleged to WJLA.

Ms Grinage's father, Arthur Grinage Senior, has set up a GoFundMe page to help his daughter rebuild her life.

“Everything was lost in the fire and she must begin a new with your help. She has a long road to recovery and unknown medical cost,” he wrote.