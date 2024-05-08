Man who allegedly duped SD casino worker for $350K pleads not guilty to theft

May 8—MITCHELL — A Nebraska man who convinced a South Dakota casino worker to deliver $350,000 to him at a Mitchell gas station pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony grand theft charge.

Roberto Orellana, 44, of Omaha, Nebraska, pleaded not guilty to grand theft in the amount between $100,000 and $500,000, a Class 3 felony that carries a maxmium sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

According to a criminal complaint, Orellana allegedly stole $350,000 from the Grand River Casino in Corson County. Orellana claimed he was a representative of a company collecting fines and performing an audit on the casino, court documents say.

Orellana requested a casino cage attendant to make a $350,000 payment to "prevent further fines." The casino worker received a text he believed was sent by his boss, which directed the casino worker to transfer the money into a Bitcoin machine Aberdeen.

On the drive to Aberdeen, the casino worker received another text that redirected him to Mitchell. The text that redirected the casino worker to Mitchell stated he would be meeting with an "alleged attorney" who represents the casino, according to court records.

Upon arriving to Mitchell, the casino worker met two individuals, who investigating authorities described as Hispanic males, at a Mitchell gas station. The $350,000 was turned over to the men in the parking lot of Dakota Sunset gas station.

Brian Larson, a special agent with the state's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), obtained surveillance footage from the gas station that helped identify the credit card used by one of the males who receieved the stolen cash, according to court documents.

The credit card tracing led authorities to an Omaha resident who owned a vehicle matching the vehicle used by the men during the cash exchange in Mitchell. The credit card information and vehicle resulted in Orellana being charged for the casino theft.

Orellana was denied a bond modification during his court hearing on Tuesday. Judge Chris Giles said federal authorities have a bond hold in place for Orellana.