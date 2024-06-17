Man allegedly commits hate crime assault, then hits pedestrian with car

A local man assaulted a man in Rochester, while yelling homophobic slurs, then less than an hour later drove into a pedestrian, city police allege.

Police charged the man, Alexander J. Ortiz, with assault from the first incident, alleging it was a hate crime because of the slurs. The hate crime allegation lifted the charge to a felony.

Ortiz is 29 and listed as homeless in court records.

The police allege that:

Around 5:20 p.m. June 11, a man noticed a car following him as he walked along the 700 block of Monroe Avenue. The car then accelerated toward him, and the man jumped out of the way before running to his nearby workplace.

Ortiz "exited the vehicle and followed him inside (then) proceeded to strike him multiple times, while yelling homophobic slurs, before fleeing in his vehicle," the police said in a news release.

Police say that Ortiz then, while driving, struck a pedestrian at the Price Rite at 1230 University Ave. about 45 minutes after the alleged assault. "The pedestrian, a male in his 40s, was transported to StrongHospital for treatment of what appears to be a non-life threatening upper body injury," the news release said. The arrest report provides additional details, saying the injuries were "multiple skull fractures, facial lacerations and internal bleeding."

The victim went airborne when hit by the car, according to the arrest report. Ortiz also faces criminal charges from that Price Rite incident, including leaving the scene of a personal injury.

Ortiz is being held in the Monroe County jail.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Alexander Ortiz accused of committing hate crime assault in Rochester