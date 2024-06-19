Man allegedly caught with over 3 pounds of marijuana at Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested at the Memphis International Airport after police say he was caught with a large amount of marijuana in his luggage earlier this year.

Joshua Henry, 26 is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver.

According to an airport police officer, on January 9, the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted narcotic interdiction searches of inbound flights.

Reports say Joshua Henry’s luggage was a bag commonly used for narcotics trafficking, which is why it was chosen for inspection. Henry’s bag was then alerted with narcotics by K-9 officers.

His bag was searched, and officers found four vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed 3.14 pounds.

Henry is being held on a $36,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday morning.

