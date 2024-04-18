Man allegedly barricades himself in home: Florida Highway Patrol

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home while troopers tried to serve him a felony arrest warrant, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers with FHP responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Hickory Avenue in Niceville, at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, to serve a felony arrest warrant on a man identified as 42-year-old Leslie Pete Watson.

LOCATION:

According to a press release, troopers confirmed that Watson was alone inside the residence.

Troopers attempted to convince Watson to surrender, but he allegedly refused, barricading himself inside the residence, the release said.

Following what was described as a “short standoff,” the Florida Highway Patrol Special Response Team arrived to take Watson into custody.

Watson was eventually arrested “without incident or injury,” according to the release.

The FHP was assisted by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Niceville Police Department in this case, according to the release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.