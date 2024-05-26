Man airlifted to hospital after two airboats collide in Broward

A man with “significant lacerations to the side of his body” was airlifted for medical treatment after two airboats collided Sunday in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff Fire-Rescue received an emergency call about the collision shortly after 10:30 a.m., the agency said in a news release.

The accident was at Mack’s Fish Camp in southwestern Broward, near the Miami-Dade County line. It’s so close to Miami-Dade that crews had to travel into Miami-Dade to get to the scene, said Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

The injured man was taken by Fire-Rescue’s Air Rescue unit to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Kane said six or seven other people were involved, but all said they weren’t injured.

Mack’s Fish Camp is located just north of Krome Avenue and west of U.S. Highway 27 in southwestern Broward County. It describes itself on its Instagram page as a place where “Ol’ Florida and the Gladesmen Culture still continue.” Its Gladesmen Airboat Tours offers tours and bass fishing.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.