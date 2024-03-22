Man admits murdering woman who died 13 years after 2009 attack
A man has admitted murdering his partner who died 13 years after he seriously assaulted her.
Carolyn Kemp, then aged 34, was left with a permanent brain injury after being attacked by Trevor Baker in Romford, east London, in November 2009.
In 2010, Baker, 53, admitted attempted murder and was jailed, with a minimum term of eight years.
Ms Kemp later died, in September 2022, as a result of the injury she suffered at Baker's hands, the Old Bailey heard.
Baker appeared at the court by video link and pleaded guilty to a single charge of murder.
Judge Sarah Munro KC warned he faced a mandatory life sentence, with a minimum term to be fixed, at a hearing set to take place on 16 May.
Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk