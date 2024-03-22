Man admits murdering woman who died 13 years after 2009 attack

A man has admitted murdering his partner who died 13 years after he seriously assaulted her.

Carolyn Kemp, then aged 34, was left with a permanent brain injury after being attacked by Trevor Baker in Romford, east London, in November 2009.

In 2010, Baker, 53, admitted attempted murder and was jailed, with a minimum term of eight years.

Ms Kemp later died, in September 2022, as a result of the injury she suffered at Baker's hands, the Old Bailey heard.

Baker appeared at the court by video link and pleaded guilty to a single charge of murder.

Judge Sarah Munro KC warned he faced a mandatory life sentence, with a minimum term to be fixed, at a hearing set to take place on 16 May.

