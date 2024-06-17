Man admits to killing three people in New Mexico murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than three years after four bodies were discovered inside a truck at the Albuquerque International Sunport, Sean Lannon has been sentenced for the murders of three of those individuals. Lannon, who previously admitted to killing one of the victims, Randall Apostalon, back in May, pled guilty to second-degree murder for the deaths of his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, Justin Mata, and Matthew Miller earlier this month.

In 2021, Lannon brutally beat Apostalon to death in a southeast Albuquerque apartment parking lot after hiring him to help move bins containing the bodies of Jennifer Lannon and two other men from Grants. The bodies of these victims, along with Apostalons, were found in a car at the Sunport.

Last month, Lannon was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Apostalon. In a subsequent plea deal on June 5, Lannon accepted reduced charges, pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of his ex-wife and the other two men from Grants. He received a 45-year prison sentence for these murders, which will run consecutively to his sentence for Apostalon’s murder.

Lannon is also serving a 35-year sentence for the murder of Michael Dabkowski in New Jersey, which occurred after the killings in New Mexico. This New Jersey sentence will run concurrently with his sentences for the New Mexico murders.

