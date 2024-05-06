Man admits he fatally stabbed mother's boyfriend in Coon Rapids home, charges say

A man admitted to police that he fatally stabbed his mother's boyfriend in a Coon Rapids home where they all lived, according to a criminal complaint.

Romelle Flowers, 25, was charged Friday with second-degree murder in connection with the attack on May 1 of Dennard Eugene Percy, 40, of Coon Rapids.

Flowers was arrested soon after the stabbing and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance on May 30. A message was left Monday with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the complaint:

A woman called 911 shortly before 3:30 a.m. and said her son stabbed her boyfriend. Officers arrived at the home in the 10300 block of NW. Jay Street and a shirtless Percy covered in blood and suffering from several stab wounds.

An autopsy tallied at least nine stab wounds — one to Percy's right thigh hit a large vein and proved fatal, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The woman told police that the two men had been arguing all day, with Percy punching Flowers at one point.

She separated them and went to bed only to be awakened by a lot of noise. She left her bedroom, saw Percy bleeding and Flowers running out of the house. Emergency responders took Percy to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police soon located and arrested a bloodied Flowers. He declined medical attention.

Under police questioning, Flowers said he had been staying with his mother and her boyfriend for the past several days. He said he was drinking and watching television all day, when Percy attacked him twice.

He said he "just took it" the first time but fought back the second time, the complaint quoted him as saying.

Percy was mad because Flowers made too much noise while throwing away a lighter, the son said.

Law enforcement found a bloodied knife outside near the home.