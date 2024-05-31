Man admits to double murder, assault in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to killing two people and injuring another inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment.

In August 2022, the Erie County District Attorney’s office said Jameer Woods, now 20, fatally shot Buffalo resident Antoyn Williams, 51, and Hinsdale resident Kristina Perez, 36, inside a residence on Parker Boulevard. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, a 56-year-old man, survived.

The District Attorney’s office said Woods used illegal handguns in his crimes.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Woods’ admission comes ahead of what would have been the jury selection in his trial.

When he’s sentenced on July 31, Woods could spend 75 years to life in prison. He’s currently in custody without bail.

Latest Local News

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.