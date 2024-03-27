Man acquitted of murder pleads to lesser charge

Mar. 26—A man acquitted of murder earlier this year in a 2021 killing has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was ordered released from custody on Monday.

A jury in January found Brandon Holloman, 30, not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael McCoy at a Southeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

But the 2nd Judicial District Court jury failed to reach a verdict on charges of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Holloman pleaded guilty on March 12 to aggravated battery in McCoy's death, court records show.

Judge Stan Whitaker sentenced Holloman on Monday to two years in custody and five years of supervised probation, said Nancy Laflin, spokeswoman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

He was released from custody for time served, court records show.

Holloman's attorney, John McCall, did not immediately return phone messages Tuesday seeking comment.

Albuquerque police responded on March 30, 2021, to a shooting at an apartment complex at 1000 Louisiana SE, just north of Gibson. Officers found McCoy's wife standing over his body.

A neighbor told police two men came out of the wife's apartment and began arguing with McCoy when he arrived at the complex, according to court records.

The neighbor said one of the men shot McCoy in the head before the pair rifled through his pockets and fled in separate directions.