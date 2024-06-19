Man acquitted of being under influence of controlled substance, resisting arrest

A man was acquitted of being under the influence of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice from an executive officer and obstruction of justice of a peace officer Tuesday, according to Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang.

Kang said in an email Tuesday that Ray Hernandez was acquitted by a Kern County jury of all charges related to an incident on Jan. 1. Hernandez was contacted by Bakersfield Police officers during a welfare check and officers believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, Kang said.

According to testimony given by the BPD officers, Hernandez refused to follow commands and twisted, moved and kicked his legs to avoid being placed under arrest, Kang said.

Hernandez’s defense attorney, Deputy Public Defender Ajaib Gill, argued the officers used excessive force and noted that there was a portion of the video from body-worn cameras that was missing during the time of Hernandez’s arrest.

If Henandez had been convicted, he faced up to three years in prison, Kang said.