Man accused of wielding machete to kidnap, sexually assault woman in Phoenix

A man who allegedly "kidnapped and assaulted" a woman in Phoenix was arrested in Louisiana, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said Michael Young used a machete to kidnap and then sexually assault a woman near 20th Street and Buckeye Road on around 9 a.m. on June 11. Phoenix officers were unable to find the 41-year-old suspect that day, but detectives found enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for Young

The suspect evaded law enforcement until Thursday, when he was arrested by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana for reasons that aren't currently known by The Arizona Republic. That parish, which is the Louisiana equivalent of a county, is where the city of New Orleans is located.

Young will eventually be sent back to Arizona to face charges, according to Sgt. Robert Scherer with the Phoenix Police Department, who added that "there is not an expected date for this extradition to be completed."

"Young will be charged with multiple felonies to include aggravated assault, sexual assault and kidnapping," Scherer told The Arizona Republic via email.

And there may be even more counts tacked on once he's back in Arizona. Scherer explained that "official charging decisions will ultimately be made by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office after Young is extradited."

