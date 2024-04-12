Man accused of vehicular homicide asks to be tried as youthful offender

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jh’Isisah Franklin, 19, asked to be tried as a youthful offender for allegedly speeding and crashing into a tree, killing one of the passengers in his car.

Franklin appeared in court this morning for an arraignment hearing. His attorney asked for him to be tried as a youthful offender.

Franklin, 18 at the time of the incident, is charged with homicide by vehicle and attempting to elude police for allegedly leading officers on a chase from University Boulevard to Bear Fork Road in December 2022.

Investigators say he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree killing Kailyn Draine, 19, who was a passenger in his car.

Investigators say Franklin didn’t have a license at the time.

Draine’s mother, Kenyatta McAlpine, said she’s felt left in the dark as she wants to know what happened to her daughter, Kailyn.

“What I want to know is that particular night of the accident,” McAlpine said. “I want to know what policy and procedures were followed. So I’m like, I want some answers as far as justice for my daughter.”

The youthful offender status hearing is set for June 27 in Mobile County Circuit Court.

