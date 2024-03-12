Man accused of using Pekin motel room as meth lab

One man was arrested in Pekin Monday for methamphetamine manufacturing and possession of methamphetamine.

According to Pekin Police Chief Seth Ranney, the Pekin Fire Department responded were dispatched to a motel in the 1900 block of Court Street on the report of a fire alarm going off in one of the rooms.

Firefighters on the scene noticed a strong chemical odor coming from the room, and further investigation led to the discovery of numerous items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.

While investigating the methamphetamine manufacturing items, Pekin police officers discovered several components consistent with manufacturing explosives.

The building was evacuated, and the Peoria Police Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) responded to the scene.

The methamphetamine items were tested and collected by the Illinois State Police Methamphetamine Response Team.

Gregg S. Howell was taken into custody following the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pekin Daily Times: One arrested for manufacturing meth in Pekin