Man accused of using Kettering house as a brothel gets probation

Mar. 26—A man accused of operating a brothel in Kettering will spend up to the next five years on probation.

Juan Manuel Lopez Gomez Jr., 38, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to a misdemeanor count of procuring for using a house for sexual activity for hire.

He was indicted in April for a felony charge of promoting prostitution (operate brothel) in addition to procuring.

The Kettering Police Department was conducting undercover investigations and learned that there was suspected illegal activity at a house in the 4300 block of Shroyer Road, near the intersection with Far Hills Avenue, Montgomery Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan said previously.

"The undercover officer set up an appointment at the location with a suspected prostitute," Flannagan said. "The defendant was operating the location as a brothel."

Lopez Gomez also was ordered to pay court costs.