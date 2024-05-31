Man accused of using fuel-soaked clothes to set fire to grandmother's Phoenix home

Phoenix police arrested a man accused of setting fire to his grandmother's home early Wednesday morning, court documents revealed.

At 1:27 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a house fire near 19th and Southern avenues and were able to quickly contain the fire to one bedroom.

The homeowner told authorities that her grandson, 29-year-old Fredrick Michael Garnes, arrived at the house around 11 p.m. to shower and retrieve some belongings from his bedroom where the fire started.

Just before the fire was reported to authorities, the homeowner said she heard Garnes leave and went to make sure he locked the front door.

That's when the homeowner said she heard an explosion followed by alarms, according to the court documents.

The homeowner said she immediately went to Garnes' bedroom only to find it locked, using a spare key to open the door and reveal a large fire spread on the floor.

Fire investigators found fuel-soaked clothes and a gas can in the bedroom that the homeowner said she never owned, according to the court documents.

Phoenix police responding to the scene found Garnes in a neighborhood nearby, arresting him after they say he fled from officers and attempted to hide in bushes.

Garnes reportedly attempted to harm himself and was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to the court documents.

Officials did not immediately provide details on Garnes' condition.

Garnes, a military reservist, had reportedly been released from a mental health facility prior to the incident.

Garnes faced two felony charges for arson and endangerment. His next court appearance was scheduled on June 4.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fredrick Garnes accused of setting fire in grandmother's Phoenix home