Man accused of using artificial intelligence to create child pornography

MARTIN COUNTY — A Jensen Beach man faces a host of child pornography and other charges in a case sheriff’s officials said is a first in Martin County — the use of artificial intelligence in creating such images.

Daniel Clark Warren, 51, was arrested Jan. 26 after Martin County Sheriff’s officials got a cyber tip that ultimately led to subpoenas and a search warrant.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek talked of images involving a girl who lives in the area.

“Mr. Warren had taken photos of this female and then figured out through AI how to create child pornography using her photo,” Budensiek said. “So regular photos switched over to child pornography, some egregious, egregious photos.”

Detective Brian Broughton said a tip came in through a task force.

It was reported an “internet user was storing child pornography images and voyeuristic images of young children on a social media platform,” he said.

Investigators got a search warrant and “discovered not only that material but also some additional material of this AI information.”

Broughton said at first glance, it appears to be a real photograph.

“He takes the face of a child and then he sexualizes that, removes the clothing and poses the child and engages them in certain sexual activity and that's the images that he's making with his AI,” Broughton said. “This is my first time seeing this type of material, and I was shocked.”

He said it appeared by communication recovered from Warren’s cell phone he was talking about it to others involved in the activity.

“These other people told him how to do it, talked about the software that he needed and then Mr. Warren started to produce his own images, from the instructions from other internet users,” Broughton said.

Broughton indicated it does not necessarily take a technically advanced person to do this.

“It's pretty scary when you look at this stuff,” he said. “If you just looked at it briefly, you would think it's a real photograph.”

Martin County Sheriff's Chief Deputy John Budensiek stands at the podium; Detective Brian Broughton is behind him.

Broughton said he’s a task force officer with the FBI, and federal law prohibits taking the likeness of a real child and using it to create sexualized images.

He suggested parents pick and choose what they post and make it private to friends and family. Broughton said Warren declined to give a statement to investigators.

He emphasized education and awareness.

“I think if we can start talking to our youth about some of the things that they're doing and some of the things that they're sharing, and talk about this with them before it happens to them, I think that’s a good start,” Broughton said.

Court records show Warren faces 14 counts each of possession of child pornography-more than 10 images; and three counts related to video voyeurism. All are felonies.

Warren has a May 2 court date.

