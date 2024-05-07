Man accused of trying to shoot local pastor now charged in cousin’s death

The man accused of trying to shoot a local pastor during a sermon is now charged in the homicide of a family member.

Bernard Polite was charged with criminal homicide Tuesday afternoon. The Allegheny County Police Department in a press release said Bernard is charged in the death of Derek Polite, his cousin.

This new charge comes two days after he was arrested for allegedly trying to shoot a pastor who was giving a sermon at a church in North Braddock. The disturbing moment was captured on the church’s live stream of the service.

>>> Man arrested after trying to shoot pastor during sermon in North Braddock, state police say

Hours after Bernard was taken into custody, Derek Polite, 56, was found dead around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 500 block of Stokes Avenue in North Braddock. Police say Derek was found dead when his family went to check on him after learning of the attempted shooting at the church.

>>> Man found dead in North Braddock house where attempted church shooter lives, police say

Police say neighbors saw Bernard pacing outside of the Stokes Avenue home Sunday morning. A neighbor also reported hearing a loud noise that could have been a gunshot around 10 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police recovered a gun at the church, the one seen on the live stream, and a projectile recovered at the scene on Stokes Avenue matched that weapon, police say.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said there was no evidence of any kind of altercation between the two men and it appears Derek was shot once as he was walking upstairs.

Bernard’s family told Channel 11 that he struggles with his mental health and has schizophrenia.

>>> Man accused of trying to shoot local pastor struggles with mental health, family says

