Man accused of trying to shoot local pastor struggles with mental health, family says

Family members of Bernard Polite, 26, told Channel 11 he has schizophrenia. The Braddock man is accused of trying to shoot a pastor as he was giving a sermon at Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock on Sunday.

The disturbing moment was captured on a live stream. The video has garnered attention from across the country.

Bernard Polite can be seen walking up to Pastor Glenn Germany and pulling a gun on him. He pointed a loaded gun at his head but the gun did not go off.

Pastor Germany spoke with the gunman after the terrifying ordeal.

“He said the spirits were in my mind,” Germany said. “They got in my mind and told me to shoot the pastor.”

The criminal complaint said the gun had a bullet in the chamber, but it jammed and never went off.

Ben Jordan grew up with Pastor Germany.

“God is doing his job,” Jordan said. “Glenn’s one of his warriors and I know that the gun being jammed that God was involved.”

The pastor said he’s never seen the gunman before, but Jordan has known him and his uncle, Derek Polite, 56, for several years. He’s their next-door neighbor.

“They both nice guys,” Jordan said. “I like them both. They don’t cause no problems or nothing.”

Hours after Bernard Polite was taken into custody for trying to shoot the pastor, county police detectives found Derek Polite shot to death inside the home they shared a few blocks away from the church.

“He was a peaceful guy. He didn’t cause no problems,” said Jordan. “I loved him and I loved Bernard too.”

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with Derek Polite’s twin sister off camera who said her brother was a kind man who was close with his nephew.

Jordan’s son, BJ Jordan, 8, said Bernard Polite would play with the neighborhood kids.

“He would play football with me and the kids, and he was really a nice guy,” said BJ.

Ben Jordan is hoping Bernard Polite isn’t connected to his uncle’s murder.

“I just pray for them all and hope that everything works out for the best,” Ben Jordan said.

County Police told Channel 11 they can’t say if they’re looking at Bernard Polite as a suspect in his uncle’s death. So far, no charges have been filed.

A county police spokesperson said the newly formed Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department, which covers North Braddock, did not have any officers on duty to respond to the church. That’s why state police stepped in and took Bernard Polite into custody.

Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Chief Derrick Turner did not answer our questions about the lack of response to the church. He sent us a statement that read:

“The near tragic event (attempted homicide) occurring on May 5 at approximately 1:11 p.m. at the Jesus Dwelling Church in the 800 block of 4th Street, in North Braddock, PA, the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department defers all investigatory comments/questions to the lead law enforcement organization, which is the Pennsylvania State Police.

“Regarding the investigation taking place in the 500 block of Stokes Avenue, in North Braddock, PA officers with the Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department responded to the scene within three minutes of their dispatch and located a male deceased inside the residence. As these incidents are under investigation, we defer all comments to the lead agencies, which are the Allegheny County Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

“The Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department recognizes the impact felt in the community and the victims’ families, and will be working to support their needs. We acknowledge and appreciate the support and partnership offered to our community and department from the Pennsylvania State Police and Allegheny County Police Department.”

