Man accused of trying to lure child for sex

Apr. 30—ARCHDALE — A Guilford County man has been arrested and accused of trying to solicit a child over the computer to have sex, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The Invictus Task Force — a multi-agency task force in the Triad focused on crimes involving children — with the assistance of the Kingston Township, Pennsylvania, Police Department, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the Archdale Police Department concluded an investigation on Monday and arrested Bobby Craven Brown, 30.

Brown was charged with felony solicitation of a child by computer, felony indecent liberties with a child, two counts felony attempted statutory rape of child under 15, two counts attempt first-degree statutory sex offense and two counts felony attempted statutory sex offense with a child by adult.

Brown was being held at the Randolph County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators ask that anyone with information contact the case agent, Homeland Security Task Force Officer Hargrove of the Liberty Police Department, at 336-622-9053.