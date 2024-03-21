Man accused of trashing Columbia Falls hotel room while on meth

Mar. 21—Prosecutors have filed felony charges against a man suspected of ransacking his Columbia Falls hotel room while high on methamphetamine last week.

Donald Robert Hamilton, 59, faces counts of criminal mischief and criminal possession of dangerous drugs following his March 15 run-in with Columbia Falls Police officers at Cedar Creek Lodge. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on March 21 for his arraignment in Flathead County District Court.

Hamilton remains in the county jail with bail set at $25,000.

Officers arrived at the Second Avenue West hotel about 1:43 p.m. at the behest of a manager, who accused Hamilton of damaging his room and then barricading himself in it. Hamilton allegedly had arrived the night prior and paid in full for a one-night stay. Employees learned of the damage after housekeeping tried and failed to enter the room the following afternoon, court documents said.

Officers described furniture arranged in front of the door when they made contact with Hamilton and worked their way into the room, according to court documents.

Inside, they spotted a broken flat screen television torn from a wall mount, a broken mini-fridge and busted microwave, court documents said. Other fixtures, like lamps, desks, drapes and coffee mugs, were allegedly broken and the room was strewn with personal belongings. Authorities estimated the damages at $2,000 or more.

After directing Hamilton to get dressed, officers allegedly spotted a small, clear bag containing a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine. Investigators also noted powdery residue on the surface of the desk near the bag and a disassembled pen, court documents said.

Hamilton allegedly admitted the bag contained methamphetamine and told officers he blacked out after using the drug the evening before. While Hamilton could not recall damaging the hotel room, he also could offer no other suspects, court documents said.

Investigators later weighed the bag with the suspected methamphetamine as well as another bag containing just residue. Together, they came in at about 3 grams, court documents said.

If convicted, Hamilton faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine for criminal mischief, and five years behind bars and a $5,000 fine for the criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

