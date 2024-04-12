Man accused of torturing, killing cat; more victims sought

Authorities are searching for more victims after a man was arrested on allegations that he tortured and killed a cat in Los Angeles County.

The suspect was identified as Rogelio Diaz, 27, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 5, Diaz was walking near the 4900 block of Marine Avenue in Lawndale around 3:10 p.m., when he allegedly spotted a cat on the driveway of a home and approached the feline.

Authorities say he then grabbed the cat and repeatedly struck it against the sidewalk until it was dead.

On April 11, investigators located and arrested Diaz on suspicion of torturing/killing a live animal.

He is currently being held at the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station as he awaits charges.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Diaz’s booking photo, as well as photos of the suspect walking away, were released in the event someone may recognize him.

Rogelio Diaz, 27, seen in photos from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

More information about Rogelio Diaz, 27, who is accused of killing a cat, is being sought by authorities. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair with a widow’s peak.

Diaz is currently being held without bail and has an arraignment hearing scheduled for April 15 at the Torrance Courthouse.

Anyone with information on the case can call the LASD’s South L.A. Station at 323-820-6700 or 323-820-6761. Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

