Man accused of throwing fire at NYC straphangers in 2 separate incidents: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police arrested a man accused of throwing a container of flammable liquid that was on fire at people in two separate incidents in New York City months apart, according to the NYPD.

Nile Taylor, 49, was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly threw a flammable substance at a 23-year-old victim riding the subway at the Houston Street No. 1 subway station at 2:47 p.m., according to police.

More Manhattan News

Sources told PIX11 News that Taylor was trying to escape Saturday but was caught after allegedly stealing a cellphone that was tracked using the Find My iPhone app.

Police said Taylor is also responsible for an attack on Feb. 5, where he allegedly threw a container of a flammable liquid that was lit on fire at people in the West 28th Street subway station on the southbound No. 1 train platform around 7:40 p.m.

Taylor is charged with the following in connection to the two crimes, according to police:

Attempted Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Arson

Assault

Larceny

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in New York City and Washington, D.C. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here, and follow him on X and Facebook @OfficialRizk. Get in touch at jonathan.rizk@pix11.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.