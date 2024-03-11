Man accused of threatening to shoot up Ohio trampoline park over free wristbands

A man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot up an Ohio trampoline park over free wristbands, according to Cleveland TV stations WJW-8 and WOIO-19.

37-year-old Darwish K. Darwish, of North Olmsted, was arrested just before 7 p.m. on Saturday at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in West Lake, WJW-8 reported.

Darwish was in a group of two adults and two children, who were upset over free wristbands, WOIO-19 reported.

He allegedly told a Sky Zone employee that he had a gun in his car and was going to shoot them.

When police arrested Darwish, they found two firearms in his car, both stations reported.

Darwish was charged with aggravated menacing and will be arraigned in court next week.