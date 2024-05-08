Man accused of taking girl to Harrison Twp. motel charged with attempted rape

May 7—A man indicted Tuesday is accused of taking a girl to a Harrison Twp. motel last month "to have sex with her" instead of giving her a ride home.

John Mfitumukiza Baziromwabo, 32, of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for attempted rape, compelling prostitution (minor for hire), abduction, attempt to commit unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and gross sexual imposition, all felony charges.

Baziromwabo took a girl April 26 to the Traveler's Motel at 2822 N. Dixie Drive "after deceptively stating he was taking her home," an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court stated.

Baziromwabo took the girl to a motel with the intent to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

"The victim fled the motel room and the defendant grabbed her arm, forcing her to stay before she was able to break free and run away," the document read.

Baziromwabo is held on $250,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.