Man accused in SXSW hit-and-run faces additional murder charge after victim's death

The man accused of killing two pedestrians in downtown Austin during South by Southwest last month will face an additional murder charge, Travis County records show.

Tyrone Thompson, 23, now faces two murder charges after the death of 34-year-old William Dunham on April 15, more than a month after he and 26-year-old Cody Shelton were allegedly struck by Thompson in the early hours of March 12.

The two friends were going to play pool, according to William Dunham's father, David Barr Dunham, and were crossing the intersection of East Seventh and Red River streets at around 1:10 a.m. when Thompson's dark gray Mazda drove into them. Thompson had been evading police after they conducted a traffic stop for a faulty headlight and allegedly ran several red lights, including the light at East Seventh Street, his arrest affidavit said. Shelton died at the scene, and William Dunham was transported to a local hospital, where he died weeks later.

Thompson now faces a total of six felonies and three misdemeanors, court records show. Thompson's court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment.

His first court appearance will be on June 4.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man faces additional murder charge in downtown Austin hit-and-run