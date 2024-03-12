Man accused of striking deputy with metal chain, putting him in chokehold before death at Batavia Downs. What we know now

A Batavia man charged in connection with the death of a Genesee County sheriff's deputy over the weekend is accused of hitting him in the face and head with a metal chain before he died.

Court documents allege that as Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello and security officers at Batavia Downs escorted two patrons from the bar area of the building early Sunday morning, the pair became physically combative.

Michael J. Elmore, 33, and Lyndsey Jean Wilcox, 39, both of Batavia were involved, according to Batavia police.

Court documents allege that Elmore repeatedly hit Sanfratello in the head and face with a metal chain and his fist. Elmore is also accused of putting Sanfratello into a chokehold before the deputy lost consciousness. Wilcox is accused of "striking him several times" as Sanfratello escorted her from the casino.

Batavia Downs in Batavia, Genesee County

Sanfratello became unresponsive and despite CPR efforts, he was pronounced dead by the Genesee County coroner, according to police.

Elmore was charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault upon a police officer and second-degree burglary, all felonies, Batavia police announced Monday. Wilcox was charged with second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree assault, both felonies. according to Batavia police.

Both Elmore and Wilcox were told to leave casino property, according to police. Elmore is accused of leaving and returning to the Batavia Downs casino. Wilcox is accused of not leaving when directed to, according to police.

The two are scheduled to appear in Batavia Town Court Tuesday afternoon. Batavia police and the sheriff's office scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning to discuss the incident and death.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Michael Elmore accused of hitting Thomas Sanfratello with chain before death