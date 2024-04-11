Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One man is charged with repeatedly stealing hundreds—even thousands—of dollars worth of cigarettes across the St. Louis area. Although this alleged thief keeps getting caught, he also keeps offending.

Court records reveal Eric Marion, 31, has targeted five different businesses this year alone, stealing thousands of dollars in cigarettes.

Court records show the first happened on Jan. 17 at a Tidal Wave/Phillips 66 location on S. Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills. He’s accused of stealing more than $750 in cigarettes that day.

An employee told FOX 2 off-camera Marion and another man came in wearing masks, started filling up a bag from the store’s cigarette stash behind the counter, and left without saying a word. The employee said it seemed clear the two had done this before.

Records show Marion wasn’t finished. He’s accused of stealing more than $800 worth of cigarettes at a Walgreens on Chesterfield Parkway just two weeks later.

Days after that, on Feb. 3, Chesterfield Police said he went into a Mobile On The Run location on Clarkson Road and stole more than $2,800 worth of cigarettes. An employee there could not go on-camera but confirmed he was there when it happened.

Another few weeks later, on Feb. 26, records show Marion is accused of the same offense in the City of St. Louis, though it doesn’t say where or how much he allegedly stole. He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest on March 5.

Crestwood Police said Marion additionally targeted a Circle K on Watson Road in Crestwood for more than $750 worth of cigarettes on March 3.

Marion is due in court on April 18 related to his charges within the City of St. Louis.

