Man accused of stealing police vehicles and shootout held without bail

Jun. 4—PARIS — A judge revoked bail Tuesday for a homeless man charged with six felonies stemming from the reported theft of two police vehicles and a shootout with nearly a dozen law enforcement officers last month.

Gary Porter, 37, appeared in South Paris District Court by videoconference from York County Jail in Alfred.

Porter admitted to having violated the terms of his bail on a felony theft charge that predated the May 6 events that started with his alleged escape from law enforcement custody.

Porter's attorney, Justin Leary, who accompanied his client during Tuesday's court appearance, said a mental evaluation had been ordered to gauge Porter's competency and to determine whether Porter suffered from an abnormal condition of mind at the time of his alleged criminal conduct last month.

Leary said he expected that examination to take place in the next couple of weeks.

Porter's next court date was scheduled for August.

In the meantime, Judge Maria A. Woodman ordered Porter held without bail.

He was arrested May 6 on a warrant charging a bail violation on the underlying theft charge after being found asleep in a chicken coop.

He was taken to a Norway hospital due to concerns about his health.

After taking Porter from the hospital to Oxford County Jail in Paris for booking, police said he commandeered a police pickup truck while handcuffed and wearing a hospital gown.

Paris police Chief Michael Dailey, who put his duty weapon under the driver's side rear seat while parked outside the jail, fell to the ground while attempting to stop the truck, according to a police report.

After a police pursuit, Porter crashed the truck on Route 117.

He then stole a second law enforcement vehicle after a shootout with 11 law enforcement officers and was arrested after crashing it also, according to the report.

