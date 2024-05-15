Man accused of stealing mail tries to run over trooper and is killed, Georgia cops say

Complaints about stolen mail ended with a man shot and killed, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Jason Scott Fletcher, 51, was killed Tuesday, May 14, after he was accused of trying to ram a trooper with his car during a chase involving Georgia State Patrol, the GBI said in a news release.

Around 3 p.m., the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office got a call about mail being stolen in Carrollton, according to investigators. Deputies spotted Fletcher in his car and tried to stop him, but he sped off, authorities said.

A chase ensued, and deputies called on troopers for help, the GBI said. A trooper used stop sticks to try to deflate Fletcher’s tires and end the chase, authorities said. That’s when investigators said he swerved and tried to hit the trooper with his car in Roopville.

The trooper opened fire, hitting Fletcher, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, the GBI said. No officers were hurt.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

The Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will review the case once the GBI finishes its investigation.

Roopville is about a 60-mile drive southwest from downtown Atlanta.

