Man accused of stealing iPhones due in court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Castle Point man is due in St. Louis County Circuit Court next month to stand trial for stealing multiple iPhones nearly 18 months ago.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department’s probable cause statement, the theft occurred on Sept. 15, 2022, at the Spectrum store on St. Charles Rock Road.

An employee told police someone stole seven iPhones from a display kiosk. Police claim store surveillance footage shows a man, identified as Donntay D. Wallace (age not provided), stealing an employee’s key to the kiosk the day before the theft. Surveillance footage shows Wallace returned the next day, unlocked the kiosk, and stole the phones.

Wallace was taken into custody at a later date on an unrelated matter. Police claim he was in possession of one of the stolen iPhones.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wallace with stealing – $750 or more. A judge issued Wallace a summons to appear in court on June 4.

