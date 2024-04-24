Man accused of stealing dump truck, backhoe from Apple Valley plumbing business

An Apple Valley man is accused of breaking into the lot of a local Roto-Rooter plumbing business over the weekend and driving off with a dump truck, a trailer and backhoe, authorities said.

The crime took place about 2:40 a.m. at the business, 13570 Tonikan Rd., San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials said.

A burglary alarm drew the attention of the owner, who discovered damage to the property, as well as the missing vehicles, according to sheriff's department spokeswoman Staci Parks.

"The investigation revealed the suspect... had entered the yard of the business and drove a dump truck and trailer, with a backhoe on the trailer, through the fence of the business," she said in a written statement.

Deputies followed the signal from an anti-theft tracking device, which led them to the area of Joshua Road and Highway 18 at the eastern end of Apple Valley, officials said.

Jesse Palmer, 42, of Apple Valley was found with the stolen truck and other equipment, along with three other people, Parks said.

The three people who accompanied Palmer were determined not to have been involved in the theft and released, she said.

Palmer was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand theft, burglary and vandalism, Parks said. He was subsequently released pending further investigation, and the case will be submitted to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400. Anonymous information may also be submitted to We-Tip at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man accused of stealing truck, backhoe from Apple Valley plumbing business