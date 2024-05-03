Man accused of starting a Middle GA gang faces prison time for gun charge, prosecutors say

A man accused of founding a criminal gang in Middle Georgia has been convicted of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, opening him up to more than a decade of prison time, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Middle Georgia.

Fedreal prosecutors say Alphonzo Clyde pleaded guilty to the charge last month. Clyde allegedly founded the Mafia criminal street gang, which is tied to violence and trafficking in Middle Georgia and West Virginia, according to prosecutors and statements made in court.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said the organization causes “grave harm to our community.”

“Federal, state and local law enforcement is focused on dismantling all violent criminal enterprises and holding their associates accountable in our collaborative effort to keep people safe,” Leary said.

Clyde’s most recent conviction stems from an arrest in October, when officers detained him for a probation violation in a separate case.

He was detained by the Bibb County and Jones County sheriff’s offices, according to federal prosecutors. At that time, officers spotted a digital scale with a white, powdery substance on the front passenger seat of his SUV. They also smelled marijuana.

They also found a 9 mm handgun in his glove box, which brought his federal charge of having a gun as a felon, prosecutors said.

He is expected to face up to 15 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He could also be ordered to pay up to a $250,000 fine and will not be offered parole. He’ll be sentenced July 3.