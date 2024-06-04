Man accused of stabbing woman to death near Geneva College appears in court

Making his way to the courtroom, Tyrik Jones was silent; but in court, his attorney was not.

“Wasn’t anyone on my side of the courtroom except his dad and his mom and these people don’t have money but we have the truth on our side and the truth is mighty and will prevail,” said Milton Raiford who was Jones’ Defense Attorney.

>> Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College

That fight didn’t change the case in the judge’s eyes, as all charges including homicide and rape were held in court. The evidence presented showed surveillance video from around the walking trail where Rebecca Miller was found murdered. Jones was the last person she was seen walking down that trail with on camera.

“We’ve seen the videos of them walking, umbrella walking in the rain but there is no evidence of forcible rape and there’s no evidence my client killed her. The weapon is a knife, and they never recovered a weapon at the scene,” Raiford said.

>> Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College, death ruled a homicide

But District Attorney Nate Bible said they don’t need the murder weapon to get justice. He believes the full story will come out as the case makes its way through court.

“I think it’s very clear he was the last one with her, again I don’t want to say too much but there is additional evidence to show he is that guy,” Bible said.

>> ‘In my heart forever’: Loved ones remember woman found stabbed to death near Geneva College

Bible said that’s on top of the DNA evidence matching Jones from Miller’s rape kit.

“We wouldn’t be bringing the charges if we weren’t confident that yeah, he is the guy,” Bible said.

>> New Beaver County DA speaks at neighborhood crime watch meeting

As for the relationship between Jones and Miller, Jones told police they were just friends.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Fire tears through Robinson Township home Man accused of putting explosive device under another man’s car in Ross Township Bank robbed in Washington, police searching for suspect VIDEO: Jeannette Fire Chief says department is stretched thin while down to only 2 full-time firefighters DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts