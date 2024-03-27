Man accused in stabbing at Stevens Point library enters not guilty plea

STEVENS POINT − A 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a Jan. 23 stabbing at the Portage County Public Library that injured a 71-year-old man.

Frank C. Jackson faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, physical abuse of an elderly person, felony batter and resisting an officer. During a hearing Wednesday morning in front of Portage County Circuit Judge Patricia Baker, Jackson pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The next appearance in the case is scheduled for April 22. Jackson remains in jail pending a $1 million cash bail that Portage County Circuit Judge Louis Molepski Jr. ordered Jan. 25.

According to the criminal complaint, at 5:10 p.m. Jan. 23, officers responded to a report of a stabbing that took place on the second floor of the Portage County Library, 1001 Main St. in Stevens Point.

When police arrived, they learned Jackson had walked out of the library after the stabbing, according to the complaint. Offices found Jackson walking away from the library and ordered him to stop, but he kept walking away. Jackson did not follow the officers' instructions and pulled away when they tried to arrest him, according to the complaint.

Officers found a stabbing victim on the library's second floor. The 71-year-old victim had a stab wound to his upper left chest. The victim told an officer he had been stabbed in the heart. Blood was covering the man's chest, according to the complaint.

Witnesses told officers that Jackson and the victim had been sitting in two chairs arguing when Jackson jumped up and on top of the 71-year-old man and began to make stabbing motions, according to the complaint. Jackson then got off the man and left the library. Officers found a knife with a black handle and a four-inch blade on the floor near where the stabbing occurred.

Police talked to the 71-year-old man the next day. The man said doctors told him the stab wound had missed his heart, but it had hit his lung, according to the complaint. The man was having trouble breathing.

The man said he knew Jackson and had loaned him money earlier on the day of the stabbing, according to the complaint. The man said Jackson used the money to buy a large bottle of vodka and then drank it. Later in the day, Jackson asked the older man for more money and the man refused, believing Jackson would use it to buy more alcohol.

The older man said Jackson became angry and started throwing potato chips at him. Jackson said, "If you don't pay me, I'll mess you up." Jackson's behavior caught the attention of the library staff, who removed him from the building.

The victim said Jackson returned to the building a short time later, while the victim was in the bathroom. When the victim came out of the bathroom, he saw Jackson standing next to a pile of the victim's belongings. Jackson was holding two knifes, one of them taken from the pile, the victim said. Jackson said he was going to hurt the older man.

The victim said he thought Jackson was just being "a drunken idiot" and ignored him. The victim sat down in one of the chairs prior to Jackson lunging at him with the knife, according to the complaint. The man had three wounds to his chest.

