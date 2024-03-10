Man accused of stabbing Mifflin officer due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stabbing a Mifflin Township police officer in the head is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Bryan Benjamin, 36, is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for a bond hearing on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business.

On Feb. 18, police said an officer was responding to a suspicious person call involving a disabled vehicle in the Farmingham neighborhood. Benjamin allegedly charged at the officer, knocked him to the ground, and stabbed him multiple times with a homemade knife.

The officer was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On Feb. 20, Benjamin was given a $500,000 bond by a municipal court judge. The charges were then moved to common pleas court, where last week a judge denied Benjamin bond.

Court filings show that prosecutors intend to ask the judge to keep Benjamin in custody.

Benjamin remains in Franklin County Jail.

If convicted of all charges, Benjamin faces up to 23 1/2 years in prison.

